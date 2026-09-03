PC database resource SteamDB is changing ownership

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SteamDB, whether you're a PC gamer or not, is an incredible resource. We use it consistently here to check on how games are performing in the charts, and if certain titles are hitting new peak player counts. For years, it has been run by its original creator, xPaw. However, after well over a decade at the helm, they're moving on, and they're handing the reins over to Nexus Mods.

"After Covid and with the rise of AI, the internet we once loved is gone, and with it my passion. I have started experiencing burnout with the project, but I powered through," xPaw wrote in their full statement. They added that years ago they tried to find someone to take over SteamDB, but just couldn't track down a team they were confident in.

SteamDB's co-founder Marlamin stepped back some time ago for personal reasons, leaving xPaw to search for a worthy partner to continue the site's legacy. Then, they found Nexus Mods. "Nexus Mods has been serving gaming communities for more than two decades and, like SteamDB, grew from a passion project into a service relied upon by tens of millions of people. What mattered most to me was finding a team that understands what it means to be responsible for something the community depends on, and that shares my belief in building useful tools for gamers," they wrote.

Victor Folmann, CEO of Nexus Mods and founder of parent company Chosen, said the following in a statement: "SteamDB is exactly the kind of project we want to be a home for. Pavel has spent 13 years building something remarkable that millions of gamers, developers and publishers have come to rely on. We don't take the responsibility of becoming its next steward lightly. Our job isn't to change what makes SteamDB special. It's to give it the resources, team and long-term stability it deserves, while building a sustainable foundation that allows us to keep investing in and improving it for many years to come."

The site is going to go through some improvements, with Nexus Mods wanting to add some new features, too, but fans are keeping their fingers crossed the database they've used for so long isn't going to be completely overhauled.