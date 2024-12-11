PBJ - The Musical tells the story of the first peanut butter and jelly sandwich

Hats off to Kamibox as they've created the most brilliantly weird game I've seen in a long time. PBJ - The Musical already sounds like an odd title for a game, but take a closer look and you'll see the wonderful weirdness at work.

Developer and publisher Kamibox have worked with Crumble Lady Lorraine Bowen to create a hand-crafted story about the creation of the first peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Follow the lives of Strawberry Girl and Peanut Boy in this strange but charming musical adventure.

Announced at Day of the Devs, we don't have a release date for this musical marvel yet, but you can check it out on Steam right now.