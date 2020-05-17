Cookies

Payload Mode lands on PUBG Mobile Lite

The enduringly popular lite version of PUBG Mobile is getting Payload and more.

If Fortnite is the all-round battle royale king, then PUBG is the king of the mobile market. It's really popular in Asia and Eastern Europe and has a lighter and faster counterpart in PUBG Mobile Lite. Now Tencent and PUBG Corp. have announced a new mode called Payload for the Lite version, which has released previously in the original PUBG Mobile.

Payload Mode offers more firepower than the classic mode, where you can use Grenade Launcher, Surface-to-Air Missiles, and other lootable Super Weapons. You can even ride helicopters and an armoured BRDM-2 tank.

There are also some miscellaneous improvements in the 0.17.0 update, with an additional spawn island in Varenga and Archaeological Sites around the map, the ability to summon the BRDM-2 tank in classic mode, an updated in-game reward system, new weapons, and more.

