Payday seems to be getting a movie and a TV series

HQ

We're eagerly awaiting Payday 3, but it turns out it's not the only upcoming project based on the franchise that's on the way. Stockholm Syndrome (founded by Swedish media personality Peter Settman) has signed a deal with Starbreeze to produce movies and TV series based on Payday.

Settman himself says this about the deal in the press release:

"We've had the opportunity to work with a lot of different IPs over the years, and Payday has always been on our radar. It has a cinematic quality and narrative that lends itself to a fantastic live-action adaptation."

Starbreeze boss Tobias Sjögren also seems pleased with the agreement and the new partner:

"We are very pleased to partner with Stockholm Syndrome with the mutual ambition to bring our franchise to new heights and an even broader audience. It is a milestone on our journey to create IP that expands beyond the realm of games, and Stockholm Syndrome is a great partner and meshes perfectly with our mission to build an even broader and more engaged community."

The first Payday was released twelve years ago, but it was with 2013's Payday 2 that things really took off. In total, over 40 million Payday games have been sold. The concept revolves around executing well-planned bank heists, and thanks to a unique graphic design, the title stands out from the crowd.

Payday 3 will be released later this year for PC, Playstation and Xbox, but when the first film adaptations will premiere remains to be seen.