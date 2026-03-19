Payday is getting a live-action adaptation from Gangs of London studio

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As we continue to live in the golden age of video game adaptations, more studios are snapping up popular IPs to turn them into movies and TV shows. We've seen some successes, some flops, and everything in between, and soon it'll be Payday's turn to bring a new take on a hit franchise to our screens.

As reported by Collider, Vice Studios, the company behind the hit crime drama Gangs of London, is working on a Payday TV show or movie in collaboration with developer and publisher Starbreeze. Vice has the rights to both film and television adaptations, so it's possible we could see both arrive from the franchise.

First arriving back in 2011, the Payday games are a hit series of co-op crime shooters, with players taking on the role of masked thieves looking to score big in various heists. While it might sound like it could just be turned into a heist movie or show, Vice Studios' president Amy Powell believes there's something more to Payday.

"Payday has a world that is bigger than the game itself. There's mythology behind the masks and a crew of characters with real history that is incredibly exciting to explore. Partnering with Starbreeze Entertainment, we're excited to build that universe and see how far it can go on screen," she said.

How do you think a Payday adaptation should be handled?