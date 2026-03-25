Payday: Aces High revealed, coming in 2026

There's a new Payday game in development, and it's coming out this year. Moreover, it takes heisting to a new level of immersion, as it's designed for VR. Even in a new format, though, we're still going to be heisting to our heart's content, with a few fellow criminals joining our party.

As outlined in a press release, Payday: Aces High sees four players take on the roles of The Aces, criminals trusted to pull off daring and seemingly impossible jobs. After being betrayed by the business mogul Warren Jupiter, players are on a quest for revenge.

You can design your own loadout with specific weapons, gadgets, and more to take on heists in banks, museums, and the odd luxury apartment, too. Erik Odeldahl, co-founder and chief creative officer at developer Fast Travel Games, shared his excitement for working on the project:

"For the past 15 years, we've admired how PAYDAY lets players jump into scenarios straight out of the wildest Hollywood crime movies and take heists into their own hands. We're kicking things up to the next level this year with PAYDAY: Aces High - get ready to lock-and-load with up to three other heisters, in the immersion that only VR can bring!"

Adolf Kristjansson, CEO of Starbreeze Entertainment added that Fast Travel Games were the "ideal partner" to work on this project with. "With Aces High, we are expanding the PAYDAY universe and inviting players to plan and execute heists together in a fully immersive experience. Under their leadership, Aces High is not just an adaptation. It is a true PAYDAY game built from the ground up for this medium," he said.

Payday: Aces High can be wishlisted now on the Meta and Steam stores, and will launch in 2026.