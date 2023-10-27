Payday 3's first patch still isn't ready, but there's a good reason

HQ

Payday 3's first patch has been delayed a few times now. While fans were expecting it earlier this month, it seems that the update still isn't quite ready yet.

In a new post, though, Starbreeze explains as to why we've not yet seen the patch, and it seems a good thing that the developers have taken so long to ensure it's working as intended. Apparently, the team discovered critical errors in the update shortly after the game released, which could've put player progression at risk.

"We see a lot of your feedback about the progression system," Starbreeze writes. "Our designers are looking at how the system can be adapted to balance both the challenge system as well as offering infamy points for each heist, and we'll come back with more information on what this looks like soon."

"Once we can consistently deliver patches, the team will also deliver on our plans for more content for the game. Expect to see free content updates for the game before the end of the year, we'll share more information on what these will be when we get there."

Currently, the first patch is going through the testing and certification process, but once that's back we should know more about when this patch will release.