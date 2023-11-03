Payday 3's first big update has arrived

HQ

Starbreeze has taken its time with publishing the first major update for Payday 3, as various issues have caused the patch to be delayed, multiple times. But, it's now here, meaning players on PC and console can revisit the game to see if any of the issues that were plaguing their experience have been addressed.

The update notes for the first patch are rather extensive, as the patch tackles and squashes around 150 issues and bugs, be it general problems, platform-specific ones, balance issues, or technical problems. So, be sure to head over here to read the full and massive patch notes.

