Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Payday 3

Payday 3's first big update has arrived

Tons of reported issues and bugs have been squashed.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Starbreeze has taken its time with publishing the first major update for Payday 3, as various issues have caused the patch to be delayed, multiple times. But, it's now here, meaning players on PC and console can revisit the game to see if any of the issues that were plaguing their experience have been addressed.

The update notes for the first patch are rather extensive, as the patch tackles and squashes around 150 issues and bugs, be it general problems, platform-specific ones, balance issues, or technical problems. So, be sure to head over here to read the full and massive patch notes.

If you haven't already, you can also read our full review of Payday 3, right here.

Payday 3

Related texts

0
Payday 3Score

Payday 3
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

The Payday gang are back but is this a worthy sequel or should it have remained behind bars?



Loading next content