Payday 3 won't suffer from any Denuvo issues at all

If you are a PC gamer, we assume just hearing Denuvo will give you the chills. The infamous anti-piracy software is know to be fairly effective, but unfortunately often at the cost of honest gamers getting negatively affected as well.

Therefore we assume very few of you will be sad to hear that Starbreeze has decided to remove Denuvo from their upcoming Payday 3, which launches on September 21. No explanation was given as to why they did this, but a reasonable guess is that they noticed the game was somehow suffering from it - and we are not complaining one bit.

Starbreeze also shared at what time of the day you'll be able to start playing when it premieres on September 21 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X (included with Game Pass starting day 1). Check it out in the X post below for your region.