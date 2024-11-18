Payday 3 will see lower levels of investment going forward

HQ

Payday 3 didn't get off to the best of starts. Fans were less than pleased with the launch of Starbreeze's new heist game, but over time, the quality of Payday 3 has improved. We've seen four DLCs launch this year, as well as updates to improve the game's performance, servers, and more.

However, it seems that going forward, there won't be nearly as much investment in Payday 3. In a new financial report, Starbreeze writes: "Ahead of year two, we are confident in being able to continue delivering amounts of value to our players with a significantly lower level of investment."

So, don't expect as much of a blockbuster year in 2025 for Payday 3. In other news, further down the document we see that Starbreeze is still working on publishing a new Dungeons & Dragons game, which continues in production at "full speed."