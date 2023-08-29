Payday 3 will get "at least 18 months of post-launch content"

HQ

Payday 2 was released almost ten years ago, but starting next month, Overkill Software and Starbreeze Studios is back with a third main installation in the heist series. And they clearly have very high ambitions with post-launch content.

In an interview with IGN, lead producer Andreas Häll Penninger revealed more about the long-term plans for the game, something that likely will make the fans very pleased:

"Making Payday 3, we've built the proper foundation, so we can continuously update it over time. With our partner Deep Silver, we can look forward to at least 18 months of post-launch content.

We're gonna add more content, free and paid, whether it's characters, heists, weapons, gadgets or new outfits."

The Payday 3 heists starts on September 21, and it's coming for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X with full cross-play support. It is also included with Game Pass starting day 1.