Payday 3 just got shown off at the Xbox Games Showcase, where we see a bunch of high-octane heist action.

With some interesting gadgets, new environments and lots of cops to shoot down, it seems like Payday 3 is giving us more of what we loved in the first two games.

As well as getting a good taste of the action, we also saw the release date reveal. It's been confirmed Payday 3 is coming our way on the 21st of September, 2023. Check out the trailer below: