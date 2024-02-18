Payday 3 to receive an offline mode

HQ

Within a new blog post, Starbreeze outlined some of the major changes that will be coming to Payday 3 in 2024. These changes include an overhaul of the game's matchmaking system, a rework to the game's UI, and perhaps most interesting, a new offline mode.

Arriving at an unconfirmed date, the offline mode will remove the need to connect to a server to engage in the game's high-stakes heists. The mode will be rolled out in two phases, with phase one still requiring an internet connection for progression and unlocks. Phase two will finally then enable players to play without a constant internet connection, but they will need to connect intermittently to be able to upload their progress.

Is an offline mode something you've been wanting from Payday 3?