Payday 3

Payday 3 teaser confirms gameplay will be shown this summer

But will it be at the Xbox Games Showcase, PlayStation Showcase, Summer Game Fest or what?

HQ

Starbreeze decided to start 2023 with a bang on New Year's Day by showing us glimpses of Payday 3's pre-alpha version and reiterating that the game still was set to launch later this year, so fans have been wondering when we'll learn and see more. The answer isn't surprising.

A new teaser confirms we'll get the first gameplay trailer for Payday 3 sometime this summer. That's all we're told, however, which means it could happen in the PlayStation Showcase, Summer Game Fest, Xbox Games Showcase, its own dedicated event or something else, so just stay tuned.

HQ
Payday 3

