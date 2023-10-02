Payday 3 reaches 3 million players, matchmaking is now fixed

HQ

Starbreeze, the developer behind Payday 3 has shared a new update on the heisting game, celebrating 3 million players and informing us that the matchmaking issues that were prevalent at launch have now been fixed.

Tobias Sjögren, CEO of Starbreeze Entertainment said in a news post on the developer's site that he "would like to thank our players for the patience they have shown us."

"Our community is the engine that drives both our games and our company forward. I don't really need to repeat that this was not the start we wanted, but at the same time, our business model is a marathon and not a sprint and we will tirelessly continue to build PAYDAY 3 bigger and better to deliver the greatest possible value for our players."

The roadmap for the rest of 2023 includes quality-of-life improvements for Payday 3, new content in November, and by Winter we'll see the Syntax Error DLC.