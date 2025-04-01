Payday 3 developer has found its new CEO

HQ

Last year, following the tough launch of Payday 3, the developer Starbreeze Studios' CEO Tobias Sjögren stepped down. The search to find his replacement has taken some time, but it is now finally over.

Adolf Kristjansson, an industry veteran who was previously the senior director of global communication strategy over at EA. In a statement Kristjansson said he wants to turn Starbreeze into a multi-title studio.

"I join Starbreeze with great enthusiasm for the company's current and future projects, not the least the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons title. I look forward to continuing the work of expanding the Payday franchise further and building Starbreeze into a true multi-title studio. Most of all, I look forward to working closely with our talented teams and engaging with our passionate player community as we build the next chapter of Starbreeze together," he said.

While Payday 3 was a flop for Starbreeze, there is still the chance that it can turn the ship around. As Payday 2 showed, the studio is capable of some tremendous games.