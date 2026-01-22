Payday 3 created Starbreeze has been hit by layoffs

HQ

The developer behind Payday 3, Starbreeze, has seemingly laid off a bunch of its employees. We don't yet have firm information to go by from the company itself, but a slate of LinkedIn posts from employees confirms the news all the same.

As noticed by Insider Gaming, a handful of developers have taken to the social platform to reveal that they have been let go by the company and are now searching for roles elsewhere.

What we don't know is how many people have been affected, but seemingly it could be quite a few as senior tech producer Sabina Jochnick described the situation as follows.

"Due to the recent layoffs at Starbreeze, my role has been identified as at risk of redundancy, so I'm beginning to look at what's next."

All while QA Alexander Pereswetoff-Morath added: "Today, many of us at Starbreeze, Stockholm, got sad news and I'm now seeking a new role and would appreciate your support."

Considering the immense success and lengthy lifespan that Payday 2 had, Starbreeze hoped that Payday 3 would follow suit, but the game has had a much more troubled existence, due to its structure, performance, and cancelled modes. This has all led to the game receiving less investment, and therefore continuing to put developer jobs at risk, even if it supposedly did recoup its production budget in its first week...