Payday 3 celebrates launch by giving fans a full month's salary

Payday 3 has finally launched and while we're set to get our heisting gloves out later today, the team behind the game have already been hard at work collecting some cold hard cash. Just like Robin Hood in the days of yore, rather than keep hold of their winnings they decided to give some of it back to the people.

Down in London, if you followed the money and a Payday 3 van, you could win the chance of a month's salary. It was a bit of a free-for-all around the van, as you can see in the video below, with Londoners rushing to grab dollars off the vehicle and see if they were a winner.

This was inspired by a new survey which showed just how much money we each spend on pay day, with an average of £600 going to clothes, tech, and more within the first three days of that lovely top-up coming in.

Hopefully, if you were a lucky winner this won't inspire a heisting spree. Or if it does, it's left only in the realm of Payday 3.