Payday 2

Payday 2's third Silkroad update Family Matters is now live

Overkill Software has updated Payday 2 with the third chapter of its Silkroad campaign, bringing a new heist, new customisation options and more.

Developer Overkill Software revealed (and released) 'Family Matters', the third chapter in Payday 2's Silkroad campaign just recently, adding brand-new heist 'Breakfast in Tijuana', new weapons, new customisation options, new weapon colours and more.

The content can be purchased as part of the 'Breakfast in Tijuana Bundle' for €8,06 or you can grab the weapon colour pack, the fugitive weapon pack or the heist separately. Check the trailer out below, check the Steam page here or find more info on the release via the game's official website.

Payday 2

