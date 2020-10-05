Pay Day 3 is still alive and on the drawing board

You're watching Advertisements

The armed robbery simulator otherwise known as Pay Day is a rather interesting franchise and it has been a favourite among many ever since the first game, Payday: The Heist, was released back in 2011. The latest title in the series, Pay Day 2, has also been out for around seven years now, and there hasn't been too much news regarding its successor. Until now, that is.

After a series of reported struggles and financial problems, publisher Starbreeze managed to get back on their feet again. Even before, we were told that the game "is coming in 2022 or 2023" at the earliest. Since we haven't really heard anything further for almost a whole year, it's only normal that fans would start to worry about whether the project is still going ahead. Now we have the answer.

In a tweet recently shared over on the game's official Twitter account, it was revealed that Pay Day 3 is still under the development and in its design phase, and it was also announced that the game has switched from the aging Diesel Engine into Epic's Unreal Engine.

While that's not much, at least now we know that Pay Day 3 is still alive.