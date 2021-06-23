PAX West 2021 will return as an in-person event this September

Ever since the pandemic started, a lot of events and activities have been cancelled, even E3 2021 still had to be in all-digital format. However, as the situation has been improving, it has been confirmed that PAX West 2021 will be held as an in-person event this September.

PAX West 2021 is scheduled to start from September 3 to September 6 in Seattle at the Washington State Convention Center. As stated on the official website by organisers, "Our team is continually reviewing PAX West health and safety guidelines as they relate to public health recommendations". A series of new policies and guidelines will be implemented in order to support a safe experience, such as temperature screening, face coverings, and reduced capacity, which means the scale of event would be much smaller than the events before Covid.

"It's been almost two years since the last PAX West, and it's been surreal to imagine its triumphant return," said Jerry Holkins, co-founder of Penny Arcade and PAX. "I can't think of a better excuse to leave the house than PAX West."

