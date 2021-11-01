Cookies

PAX South will not be returning for the foreseeable future

The event's organisers have admitted that it hasn't expanded since its 2015 debut.

Six years after its inaugural event, organisers have sadly pulled the plug on the Texas-based PAX South. Within a statement on Twitter, the team cited two key reasons behind this decision: the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and an overall lack of growth. A return was planned for 2022 following the cancellation of the previous 2021 event, but sadly, it will no longer go ahead.

The statement from the team reads: "While each of our other events has flourished, some of them drawing hundreds of thousands of attendees from around the world, PAX South hasn't expanded and to some extent has remained the same show that it was when we opened it in 2015. Faced with that reality, and compounded by the impact of Covid-19, we have made the difficult decision to bring PAX South to an end for the foreseeable future."

Thanks, PC Gamer.



