PAX East 2021 has been cancelled, PAX Online scheduled to run from July 15 - 18

Yesterday ReedPop and Penny Arcade issued a statement regarding the PAX East event of this year, and we are afraid that this is not the good news you'd want to hear.

According to the announcement, PAX East 2021, which was planned to run from June 3 to 6 in Boston has been cancelled now, but PAX Online 2021 will run from July 15 to 18 instead. This decision is, of course, made under the ongoing public health concerns caused by COVID-19.

"We will only move forward with a live PAX once we are confident the show will be safe for everyone," wrote ReedPop and Penny Arcade. However, they promised to keep monitoring the situation surrounding COVID-19, and they are also still "cautiously optimistic PAX West and PAX Unplugged will proceed as planned with in-person festivities Sept. 3-6 and Dec. 10-12, respectively".

More information regarding the upcoming PAX Online 2021 should be revealed soon. You can read the full statement here.