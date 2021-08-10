PAX Australia 2021 has been postponed

Another event has been claimed by Covid-19, as PAX Australia 2021 has been officially postponed from its October 8-10 date.

Revealed by the organiser in a blog post, the event will now be set for 2022, although there has been no date given for when it will be occurring. The reason for the postponement was given as the "ongoing impact of COVID-19 in Australia", and despite being referred to several times as a postponement, feels more like a cancellation.

"At the start of the year, we were optimistic that we'd all be able to come together in person this October. We've been working hard with our partners and exhibitors to deliver the best possible version of PAX Aus 2021, but due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19 in Australia, the next edition of PAX Aus will now take place in 2022."

The post continues a little further on saying, "The fact we can't do so in person at PAX Aus 2021 has left us all heartbroken, but it's the right choice for our community, team, and partners to postpone this year's show and look to the future."

PAX has stated that it still intends to deliver PAX Aus Online this year, and to stay tuned for more information on that, as well as also mentioning that anyone who bought a ticket would be entitled to a full refund - with more information on this coming over the next week.