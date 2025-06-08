Pawprint Studio unveils new creature collector Aniimo

Giving the Xbox Games Showcase a much more wholesome vibe, the Aniimo reveal gave us another Pokémon-like creature collector, complete with new cutesy monsters, and a new world to explore.

As well as capturing the beasties to call our friends, we'll also be able to battle alongside them to capture more creatures, and even play as them. In a similar vein to PokéPark, you'll be able to use different abilities depending on the creature you play.

We only got a tease of what's available in Aniimo so far, but considering we've got until 2026 to see its release, there's plenty of time to see what else there is to do in the game.