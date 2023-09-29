Paw Patrol World's launch trailer sees the Adventure Bay crew working to stop Mayor Humdinger

HQ

If you're a parent of young children and have been looking for something to keep the kids busy with over the weekend, Outright Games and developer 3D Clouds might just have a solution. Because Paw Patrol World has now debuted and is available on PC and consoles.

The game, which sees the Adventure Bay crew led by Chase, Skye, Rubble, and more, is an open world adventure that tasks the heroic pups with stopping Mayor Humdinger and the Kitten Catastrophe Crew from ruining the Paw Patrol Day festival.

With eight characters to switch between each with their own unique abilities, this game even features local cooperative support, and boasts a ton of collectibles and character costumes to find dotted all around the map.

While we're hard at work on our review of the game, you can check out the launch trailer for the game below for a glimpse of what it is bringing to the table.