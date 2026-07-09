Paw Patrol: Dino World sets the release date for the Nintendo Switch 2 version for October

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It seemed that with today's launch of Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced, we already had July well and truly set for video games, but there's still a bigger fish in the sea. Perhaps not for the target audience of Edward Kenway's return, but rather for their children and other young players. We're talking, of course, about the launch on 31 July of Paw Patrol: Dino World, the latest instalment in the Paw Patrol video game series, inspired by the recent film Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie.

PAW Patrol: Dino World will follow Chase, Marshall, Skye, Rubble, Rocky, Everest, Zuma, and all the other beloved characters from Adventure Bay as they find themselves lost on a prehistoric island where they'll make some amazing new friends. Originally, this title was only due to be released on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5, but Bandai Namco - the publisher of the game developed by Outright Games - has now announced that a Nintendo Switch 2 version is scheduled for 2 October.

This new version features visual and technical improvements over the Switch version, as well as adding support for GameShare and local co-op. And if you'd like to find out more about PAW Patrol: Dino World before its release later this month, take a look at the latest trailer below.