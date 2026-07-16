PAW Patrol: Dino World Interview: Outright Games talks about runtime, The Dino Movie connection, and why parents should be interested

While there are a broad array of video games designed to apply to a wide range of ages and audiences, there are only a handful which are truly built from the ground-up for children and youngsters. Outright Games is one of the largest publishers when it comes to children's video games, with the company delivering a variety of projects and games over the years, many of which are aligned with iconic children's brands and series.

To this end, at the end of July (and in October for Nintendo Switch 2 players), PAW Patrol: Dino World will be debuting on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 1, bringing with it a youngster-friendly adventure set on the same island as the immensely anticipated PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie animated flick.

With this being the case, we recently spoke with producer Guillermo Abajo from Outright Games to learn a little more about PAW Patrol: Dino World, why parents should be interested in it, how it teaches children problem-solving skills, how linear the project is, what its expected runtime is, and likewise how it connects to the animated movie.

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Gamereactor: For parents and respective buyers, what makes PAW Patrol: Dino World the perfect introduction to video games for young and preschool audiences? What would you say to encourage parents to give the game a try?

Abajo: "As part of the PAW Patrol universe, PAW Patrol: Dino World is designed as a first video game experience for preschool audiences.

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"The game is built from the ground up to be accessible, with simple controls, a guided camera system, and clear visual objectives that help children always understand what they are doing and what comes next.

"For parents, the reassurance comes from how structured and supportive the experience is. Children are free to explore Dino Island at their own pace, but they are never left without guidance or purpose. The game is designed to encourage confidence through play, allowing young players to feel successful from their very first interactions while also offering a safe shared experience for families."

Gamereactor: How have you built PAW Patrol: Dino World to be both entertaining but also educational under the grounds of teaching youngsters problem-solving skills and patience when approaching a problem?

Abajo: "The design of Dino World is rooted in learning through interaction rather than instruction. Set within the Dino Island world seen in the upcoming PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie, the game encourages children to learn through exploration, experimentation, and repetition.

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"Each of the six playable pups introduces a different way of thinking and interacting with the world. Chase uses his tennis ball launcher to trigger mechanisms and affect objects in the environment, Marshall uses his water tool to activate elements and assist dinosaurs, Rubble clears obstacles with construction strength, Skye reaches elevated areas using temporary flight, Rocky repairs broken objects, and Zuma explores the water surface. These abilities are woven into missions and minigames to support building problem-solving, patience, and persistence without pressure or failure states."

Gamereactor: What's your philosophy on game design and difficulty when setting out to make a project for young audiences?

Abajo: "Our philosophy is that clarity is the foundation of difficulty. For preschool players, the challenge is not about complexity but about understanding. If a child understands what is happening and what they can do, they feel empowered to continue. If they do not, frustration appears very quickly.

"Because of this, we prioritise highly readable environments, strong visual landmarks, minimal reliance on text, and immediate feedback for every action. We design experiences so that children can confidently engage with even large environments like Dino Island without confusion, while still feeling a sense of discovery and progression."

Gamereactor: What makes PAW Patrol: Dino World a perfect experience for bringing together the family?

Abajo: "The game is designed to support shared play through two-player cooperative gameplay, allowing parents, siblings, or friends to join in and experience the adventure together. Both players can freely explore the open areas independently, with no need to stay close together, making it easy for each person to discover the world at their own pace while still sharing the adventure. Younger players can take the lead in exploration and actions, while older players can assist with navigation, reading prompts, or supporting timing-based interactions.

"Because the experience is set within the familiar world of PAW Patrol, it naturally becomes something families can connect over. It encourages communication, teamwork, and shared discovery, making it as much a social experience as it is a game for children."

Gamereactor: How much exploration off-the-beaten-path, if you will, is on offer in PAW Patrol: Dino World? How would you describe the game's linearity?

Abajo: "PAW Patrol: Dino World takes place on a large and fully realised Dino Island, featuring distinct regions such as the Shores, Dino Plains, the Jungle, and the Volcano. While the game follows a structured story progression, exploration is a central part of the experience and players are encouraged to move freely between areas as they play.

"From early in the game, children can explore different regions, discover hidden collectibles, interact with dinosaurs, and revisit previously visited areas to uncover new secrets. Rather than being strictly linear, the game is designed as a guided open world where landmarks and visual cues ensure players always feel oriented and confident in where they are going."

Gamereactor: How has the experience working on other youngster and family-friendly games enabled you to make PAW Patrol: Dino World the best possible game it can be?

Abajo: "Experience from previous PAW Patrol World development played an important role in shaping Dino World. It helped refine how open environments are structured for young players, particularly in terms of navigation, readability, and pacing.

"For this project, those learnings were expanded further by increasing world density and interactivity. Dino Island is filled with dinosaurs, hidden collectibles, environmental details, and interactive elements that reward curiosity while still maintaining clarity. The result is a world that feels richer and more engaging without becoming overwhelming for its intended audience."

Gamereactor: How long do you expect a playthrough of PAW Patrol: Dino World to take?

Abajo: "A complete playthrough of the main story takes approximately six to eight hours, depending on how players engage with exploration and optional activities.

"For those aiming to fully complete the game, including collecting all items, unlocking customisation content, and replaying minigames, the total experience extends to around fifteen to twenty hours.

"The game is designed around short, flexible play sessions that children can easily return to over time, rather than long uninterrupted play."

Gamereactor: How will, if at all, PAW Patrol: Dino World connect with PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie?

Abajo: "The game is set within the same broader Dino Island world introduced in Season 13 of PAW Patrol and connects thematically to the upcoming PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie, which arrives in cinemas in August 2026.

"While the game is not a direct adaptation of the film and does not share the same storyline, it is similar in its tone, setting, and key themes, particularly around teamwork, rescue missions, and helping prehistoric creatures in need. The game expands this world by allowing players to actively explore Dino Island and experience it firsthand through interactive play."

Gamereactor: What's one part of PAW Patrol: Dino World that you feel people should be talking about more?

Abajo: "One of the most important but sometimes overlooked aspects of Dino World is the depth of exploration within Dino Island itself. Beyond the main story, players can discover hidden chests, unlock customisation items for both pups and vehicles, interact with dinosaurs across multiple environments, and replay a wide variety of minigames tied to each pup's abilities.

"It is a world designed to reward curiosity at every level, encouraging children to explore freely, experiment with mechanics, and feel a sense of ownership over their adventure."

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Thanks to Outright Games and Abajo for answering our questions. You can play PAW Patrol: Dino World on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 1 on July 31.