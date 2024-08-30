Pauline gets a Super Mario Party Jamboree trailer

HQ

Just in time for the weekend, Nintendo has now introduced another new character to appear in the upcoming Super Mario Party Jamboree, and it's none other than Pauline, the damsel in distress Mario saved in the very first Donkey Kong from 1981.

In a short trailer, we get to check out her play style as well as see a few more mini-games, including a boxing event that seems completely insane. Ninji, a character who debuted in Super Mario Bros. 2, also makes an appearance and is playable as well in Super Mario Party Jamboree.

The game will be released on October 17 exclusively for Switch.