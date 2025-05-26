Paula Badosa overcomes months of pain and wins thrilling comeback at Roland Garros

HQ

Paula Badosa, the only Spaniard in WTA's top 50 (top 10) has suffered a lot from injuries that have hampered a career that includes reaching Australian Open semi-finals last January. However, the 27-year-old doesn't give up and has already starred in one of the most thrillings comebacks in the Roland Garros tournament that has just started, defeating Japanese player Naomi Osaka (ranked 48 in the world) from a set down: 6-7 (1), 6-1, 6-4.

"I just played one full match in the last two months and a half. For me every minute on court now is very valuable. So it's just that and no expectations", said Badosa, who said that she has to be realistic. After her injury in Miami, she only played two games, a loss against Liudmila Samsonova and a win because her rival Marie Bouzkova retired.

However, the Spaniard excells particularly at Roland Garros, the tournament where she has won more matches, 12, always reaching third round at her four previous appearances at the French Open.

Paula Badosa's encouraging message before her Roland Garros debut

Last week, after her loss in Strasbourg, Badosa posted a motivational message on Instagram, "Badosa is here to stay", truer now after her stunning comeback.

"After months on the sidelines, two painful injections, and countless hours of rehabilitation, I'm back. Not just to compete, but to fight at the highest level again. What most people don't see is the frustration, the fear, the silent battles. The doubt that creeps in when your body doesn't do what it used to, and you wonder if it ever will again.

I didn't get the victory today, but being on a tennis court is already a win. One thing I'll always guarantee is that I0ll fight no matter what. I didn't come back just to play. I came back to prove nothing can stop me. See you in Paris, Badosa is here to stay."