Paul W.S. Anderson promises that The House of the Dead will be "really, really scary"

Paul W.S. Anderson is known for his film adaptations based on video games, including Mortal Kombat and the Resident Evil series. Creations of questionable quality it may seem, but mighty popular nonetheless, and the director has no plans to stop, because as we previously reported, he is working hard on a new version of The House of the Dead.

Sega's famed rail shooter game was previously adapted by Uwe Boll. But unlike the German's version, Anderson promises that his version will be "very, very scary," according to Variety. The story is based on the third game in the series and focuses on Lisa Rogan trying to save her father from mutants and the undead.

The production team includes Anderson's partner Jeremy Bolt, Sega's Toru Nakahara, and Story Kitchen's Dmitri M. Johnson, Mike Goldberg, and Dan Jevons. The script is nearly complete and shooting is scheduled for the fourth quarter of this year.

Are you looking forward to Anderson's version of House of the Dead?