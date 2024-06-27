Paul Walter Hauser claims Vin Diesel "mistreats people"

HQ

There have been various reports about how certain movie stars have acted on set, with the latest being related to Dwayne Johnson and his alleged poor punctuality and choice to pee in water bottles instead of going to the toilet. But some further high-profile ones have related to Tom Hardy (particularly during the filming of Mad Max: Fury Road) and Vin Diesel too.

Speaking about the latter, during an interview for the Inside Out 2 press junket with CinemaBlend, Paul Walter Hauser, who voices Embarrassment in the massively successful Pixar sequel, was compared with Diesel to which he instantly shut down said comparison and proceeded to bury the action star claiming that he is not approachable and that he mistreats people.

"Please don't say that. I like to think I am on time and approachable. I love people, but when I hear stories about Hollywood actors who get paid really well and mistreat people... I out them constantly, and it's a blast."

Diesel has yet to respond to these comments.