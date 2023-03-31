Paul Walker's Brian O'Conner seems to have a role in Fast X

HQ

While it seemed like the Fast and the Furious franchise had tied up the story of Brian O'Conner in Furious 7, following the tragic death of Paul Walker, it now seems like the upcoming Fast X will see the character making a return.

Speaking with Total Film (thanks, GamesRadar), Vin Diesel has talked about O'Conner and added that the saga won't end without saying goodbye to Walker's character.

"That moment in 2013 when the world was struggling with his loss, the studio made a very bold and righteous and daring decision to keep Brian O'Conner alive. I will give you this without spoiling anything: I couldn't imagine this saga ending without truly saying goodbye to Brian O'Conner."

This will no doubt mean roping back in Cody Walker (Paul's brother) to use his likeness as a platform to digitally recreate the late actor, assuming what Diesel is talking about does relate to seeing Brian O'Conner back on the big screen.