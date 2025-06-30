Paul Walker returns via CGI - Fast & Furious' final chapter powerslides into cinemas in 2027

It was during FuelFest in Pomona that Vin Diesel revealed Fast & Furious 11 — the final chapter in the iconic film franchise — is now slated for a theatrical release in April 2027. A production that's undeniably taken its sweet time to get going, partly due to Diesel's own set of conditions that had to be met before filming could begin. These were:



The film must return to Los Angeles, where it all started nearly 25 years ago.



The focus should once again be on street racing and car culture, in stark contrast to the soulless, globe-trotting action spectacles of recent installments.



Most unexpectedly: Brian O'Conner (played by Paul Walker) will be making a comeback — somehow — despite Walker's tragic death in 2013. The most likely scenario? A CGI recreation aided by his brother.



The crowd on site erupted in cheers, but online reactions have been far more mixed and nuanced. Recreating a deceased actor's character is, understandably, a sensitive issue. Still, one thing is clear: Fast & Furious 11 is going all-in on nostalgia, emotional goodbyes, and a return to the gritty, heartfelt energy of its origins — complete with revving engines and streetwise attitude.

We can only hope they actually pull it off.

Feeling up for one last ride with the crew?