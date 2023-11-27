Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Paul Rudd was rewarded with sparkling water when training for Ant-Man 3

The actor revealed a glimpse at his diet for preparing for the role.

HQ

The diets and exercise regimes that actors often have to keep to get into superhero shape are usually very strict and demanding, and as proof of exactly this, Paul Rudd has given the Off Menu podcast a glimpse into the regime he had to keep for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Rudd stated: "When I was having to train for the Ant-Man movie, and I was on a very restrictive diet, my reward was sparkling water. That's how horrible that diet was. I was like, 'Alright, I'm gonna have some sparkling water now, I've earned it.'"

No doubt Rudd will be expected to maintain a similar diet whenever he next appears in a Marvel Cinematic Universe film in the future.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

