Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega, and Will Poulter faces vengeful unicorns in A24's upcoming dark comedy

With all of the remakes and reboots and long-running franchises that define Hollywood today, it can often feel like production company A24 is the only one that routinely makes original and unexpected movies. Fitting this debate, one of A24's next films will bring together Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega, Will Poulter, Tea Leoni, and Richard E. Grant, for a movie about vengeful unicorns.

Death of a Unicorn explores how a company discovers that unicorns are real and then decides to hunt these majestic creatures, kill or capture them, and then experiment and utilise their amazing healing abilities as a way to make lots and lots of money in the pharmaceutical space. However, these unicorns prove harder to kill or contain than expected and soon decide that they want their pound of flesh, ultimately turning the tables and making the hunters the hunted.

Directed and written by Alex Scharfman, Death of a Unicorn is coming to some cinemas around the world as early as March 28, and you can see the latest trailer for the peculiar but exciting-looking film below.