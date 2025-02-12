Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson headline A24's upcoming comedy Friendship

Comedies on the big screen are increasingly rare these days, but thankfully there will soon be a new one that looks to be both hilarious and truly uncomfortable. It's known as Friendship and it's coming from A24 and starring Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson in the leading roles.

The movie follows a man (Robinson) who soon befriends a local weatherman (Rudd) that moves into his neighbourhood. The pair grow closer until one day the weatherman decides in an almost Banshees of Inisherin fashion, to cut ties and end the friendship, ultimately seeing the other man spiral into frustration and chaos.

Friendship will be debuting in cinemas starting from May, and with that coming up, you can see the Andrew DeYoung-directed movie's trailer below.