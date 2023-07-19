Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega to star in a movie about hitting a unicorn with a car

HQ

A24 is producing a new movie with Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega, entitled Death of a Unicorn, which sees them star as a father and daughter who hit and kill a unicorn with their car while out on the road.

While the SAG-AFTRA strikes are affecting many projects, Death of a Unicorn and another A24 release will go ahead with production, alongside 37 other "truly independent" films that have been cleared by a waiver from the actors' union.

As Variety reports, this waiver allows actors to continue production, and do promotion for projects that have already been completed. As we have no clue when the strikes will end, it is good to know that some movies will still see the light of day, even while actors continue to stand for fair pay and security in the face of AI.