Paul Pogba's 18-month doping ban is over: where will he play now?

Paul Pogba, French player who turns 32 on Saturday, was banned by the Italian Anti-Doping National Tribunal due to a positive on testosteron for 18 months -initially, four years, although it was later reduced to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration of Sport. That ban ended on Tuesday: a year and a half where the former French international and Juventus and Manchester United veteran wasn't allowed to play professionally, with Juventus terminating his contract.

The ban has ended now, but this late in the season it is unlikely he will join a club now, and he will probably wait for next season. His preference is to remain in France, but Ligue 1 doesn't allow to register new players at this stage of the season. He had been courted by Olympique de Marseille, and also from other leagues, like Brazilian Serie A, Saudi Pro League and MSL side Inter Miami (the one with Messi). Pogba already owns a house in Miami.

However, according to sources from ESPN, Pogba preferes to wait and join a big European team next year, that plays in Champions League or Europa League, with hopes to be in-form and be called for French squad for the 2026 World Cup.