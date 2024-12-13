Paul Mescal to sell used clothes for charity

HQ

Paul Mescal has often been one known for his fashion. From cardigans, to short running shorts, he's often been snapped wearing unique and stylish outfits, and if you want a piece of his wardrobe, now's your chance.

As per The Guardian, Mescal is selling off a collection of clothes on Vinted to raise money for charity. Items include a hand-painted silk knit jumper by the Scottish knitwear designer BW Marks, a cotton cardigan from the AW24 collection of British designer AV Vattev, and some E.L.V. Denim jeans.

Don't expect a cheaper price because these items are used, though. Because of the celebrity connection, costs are going up. A jumper in the collection retailing for £210 is instead going for £400 for example.

The charity Mescal is hoping to fund is Pieta, an Irish suicide prevention charity. If he sells everything in his collection, he could raise more than £3500.

