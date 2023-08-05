Paul McCartney's Destiny theme could be returning in Destiny 2: The Final Shape

HQ

The original Destiny game featured some serious star power. Between having Peter Dinklage as the OG Ghost voice, Bill Nighy as the Speaker, Lauren Cohan as the Exo Stranger, and Lance Reddick, Nathan Fillion, and Gina Torres as Commander Zavala, Cayde-6, and Ikora Rey, respectively, the game also featured music from The Beatles' Paul McCartney.

On the topic of the last point, it seems like McCartney's music will be making a return to Bungie's sci-fi game series, as a recent Instagram post by orchestrator Ella Feingold (thanks, VGC) has given us a glimpse at some music that will seemingly be featured in Destiny 2: The Final Shape, and it has "that P. McCartney" mentioned as a songwriter.

There's no word on what exactly this music will be used for and whether it will actually be in The Final Shape, but as there is a Destiny Showcase planned for August 22, perhaps we'll know more soon.