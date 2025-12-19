Paul King to direct Labubu movie

HQ

Paul King, the director behind the beloved Paddington films and the box-office hit Wonka, has been tapped to direct the movie based on Labubu. The project is still in early development, but his involvement clearly signals Sony Pictures' ambitions for the film.

Sony acquired the screen rights to Labubu in November, after the Pop Mart figures had already cemented their status as a global phenomenon. While it remains unclear whether the film will be live-action or animated, King's track record offers a strong point of reference.

The Labubu project also continues Hollywood's growing fascination with toy-based films, following the success of Barbie and a wave of upcoming adaptations. Whether Labubu can make the same leap from collectible to cinema favourite remains to be seen. Thoughts?

Perfect match, or a risky jump?