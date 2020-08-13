Paul Heyman introduces WWE 2K Battlegrounds modes

You're watching Advertisements

2K Games released a new trailer for WWE 2K Battlegrounds this week, and it features infamous WWE agent Paul Heyman. In the video above, you can see examples of several game modes, including the story campaign, which will feature Paul Heyman himself.

In the video, you can also get a glimpse of the many options available to you in terms of creating your own fighter, some examples of various combat styles, and the confirmation that WWE 2K Battlegrounds will feature local and online multiplayer.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is set to arrive on September 18 for PC, PS4, Stadia, Switch, and Xbox One.