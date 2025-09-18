Paul Greengrass revisits California's Camp Fire in The Lost Bus

HQ

On October 3rd, Paul Greengrass takes us back to one of California's most catastrophic wildfires—the Camp Fire tragedy. Sparked by a power company's equipment, the blaze destroyed an area of roughly 240 square miles and forced 52,000 residents to flee. Many lives were lost as the fire raged, and Greengrass's new film, based on Lizzie Johnson's acclaimed book Paradise: One Town's Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire, aims to give audiences a visceral look at the terror endured by those caught in the disaster.

At the heart of the story is Matthew McConaughey as Kevin McKay, a school bus driver who, alongside a dedicated teacher, risks everything to save 22 children from the flames. The Lost Bus opens in select theaters tomorrow before debuting worldwide on Apple TV+ on October 3. Greengrass himself describes the film as "a story of quiet heroism—of people coming together in the face of the unthinkable."

Watch the gripping trailer below. Are you ready for The Lost Bus?