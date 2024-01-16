Paul Dano stars as a celestial spider in Netflix's Spaceman

When it was announced that Adam Sandler would be starring in a sci-fi action-drama for Netflix about a spaceman, many overlooked the fact that Paul Dano would also be appearing in the film in the role of a "creature from the beginning of time." Well, with that very film, titled creatively as the Spaceman, now getting a trailer and a confirmed release date, we've been given a look at Dano's creature.

And if you have arachnophobia you may want to look away now, as the creature is essentially a large spider that communicates with Sandler's spaceman, known as Jakub, in an effort to comfort him in his solitude during his research mission deep in space. Despite its terrifying appearance, Dano's creature is surprisingly charming, and as you can see in the trailer below, is looking to steal the show in this flick.

As for the synopsis of Spaceman, you can read that here: "Six months into a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system, an astronaut, Jakub (Adam Sandler), realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano) works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late."

Spaceman will be debuting on Netflix on March 1, 2024, and will see Johan Renck directing, all while Carey Mulligan stars alongside Sandler. The movie is said to be based on the novel Spaceman of Bohemia.