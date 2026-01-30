Paul Dano finally opens up about controversial Tarantino case

HQ

Last year, Quentin Tarantino spoke about his favorite films, when the conversation suddenly turned to There Will Be Blood, and more specifically Paul Dano's otherwise widely praised performance, despite the fact that he was only 23 years old when he took on the role. Tarantino himself was not just unimpressed, but made some rather scathing remarks about Dano, something that is relatively rare among film people in Hollywood.

Tarantino faced backlash almost immediately following his controversial comments, and now, several months later, Dano is finally speaking out about the whole affair. In an interview with Variety, Dano says that he felt many people came to his defense, and therefore he did not need to do so himself:

"That was really nice. I was also incredibly grateful that the world spoke up for me so I didn't have to."

Beyond that, he did not say much more, and Tarantino himself has not commented on the matter, though he is notoriously known for digging in his heels in situations like this.