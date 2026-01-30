Paul Dano addresses whether he'll be back as The Riddler in The Batman - Part II

HQ

After being locked away at the end of The Batman, we probably won't be expecting much from The Riddler in Matt Reeves' sequel. However, considering Paul Dano's version of the character is still alive and kicking, there's always the potential for a part to play in Gotham's future.

Speaking to Clique TV, Dano was asked whether he'd be up for a return in The Batman - Part II, and his answer was as vague as you'd expect from a man who played The Riddler. "Oh I don't know. I can't say ... It's a good question too," he said.

It's clear Dano had quite the time filming The Batman. "I really loved making this movie, so much that I wrote a comic afterwards," he said. "I felt very invested in the world, I loved Gotham, I loved our set. I loved Matt Reeves."

Do you think Dano should return as The Riddler?