Pau Gasol is expected to have a key role in the future NBA Europe

Pau Gasol, the former basketball player from FC Barcelona, who spent 18 years in the NBA, including winning NBA Championship in 2009 and 2010 with Los Angeles Lakers, is the most international Spanish basketball player (winner of one World Cup and three EuroBaskets, and is said to be a key player in the NBA Europe project.

On Monday, a meeting was held in London, after the regular season match between Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic between around 250 people including NBA executives and investors, and Gasol, six-time All-Star and inducted in the basketbsll Hall of Fame, was among them. And that's because, according to The Athletic, Gasol is in consideration for a "top role" in the new league, maybe even as a commissioner.

In the meeting, Gasol was recorded saying that the NBA Europe "is a very unique opportunity", and it's about "the grassroots, it's about the domestic leagues and it's about the impact on the children".

"There's so much at stake, and that's why I think this is so important and so impactful, and why I'm so excited to be a part of it too".

Another of the potential investors of the NBA Europe would be Qatar Sports Investments, owners of Paris Saint Germain.