Patty Jenkins will direct the next Star Wars movie

She will be the first woman to direct a movie within the franchise.

Patty Jenkins is mostly known as the creator of the Wonder Woman movie franchise, and that has elevated her to the stars. Literally. She has now confirmed on Twitter that she will direct next Star Wars movie - as the first woman to do so.

According to Deadline, it's called Rogue Squadron and it is about a group of young pilots. Top Gun in space, perhaps? The movie launches Xmas 2023, and it is not the only Star Wars-movie that is coming, as we also have Taika Waititis Star Wars-project still under development.

