Patrol robot dogs equipped with machine guns could soon be deployed in Taiwan

HQ

Taiwan's Chung-Shan National Institute of Science and Technology, a division of the Taiwanese military responsible for weapons development, has today unveiled three robotic patrol dogs to bolster its deterrent against potential threats to its national and territorial sovereignty, which China is currently challenging.

These robots have been built by Ghost Robotics, a major US military supplier of four-legged robots, and have different equipment configurations depending on whether their primary function is reconnaissance, surveillance or firepower, the latter equipped with a cannon on its back.

Jen Kuo-kuang, deputy director of the institute's missile and rocket systems research division, said the military had expressed a need for such equipment, although they had not yet placed a formal order, according to Reuters.

"In fact, the marines believe that on beaches and the coastline, including the Nansha and Dongsha areas for coastguard patrols and inspections, there is an urgent need," he said, referring to the Spratly and Pratas Islands in the South China Sea, currently controlled by Taiwan but with a constant Chinese naval presence nearby.

The United States is Taiwan's main military and economic ally.

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